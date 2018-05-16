Apparently, Gazprom and the EU commission have almost found an agreement. According to the three quoted sources by Reuters, they might be able to find a consensus in the case of the year long dispute about gas delivery.

Since 2011 the EU commission is inspecting the Russian companies" business and accuses the concern of hindering competition and demanding too much money for their service in Eastern Europe. Last year, the concern proposed to lower these prices.

Now there might be ... (Gideon Tanner)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...