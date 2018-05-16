Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2018) - Generation Mining Limited (CSE: GENM) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Brian Jennings has been appointed to the board of directors as an independent director.

Brian Jennings, CPA, CA, BSc

Mr. Jennings is a Chartered Accountant and geologist with 30 years of experience working as a senior financial executive and corporate restructuring professional for both public and private companies in a wide range of industries. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Veta Resources Inc. which is focused on gold exploration in Southern Chile and the Chief Financial Officer of Palamina Corp. focused on gold exploration in Peru. Most recently he was a director of Pine Point Mining Limited acquired by Osisko Metals Incorporated and Chief Financial Officer of Soltoro Ltd. acquired by Agnico Eagle Mines in 2015. Mr. Jennings also spent nine years with Ernst & Young, where he was Vice-President Corporate Restructuring, and where he was involved in several high profile assignments including Hollinger, Philip Services, and Sydney Steel.

About Generation Mining Limited

Generation Mining Limited is a base and precious metals exploration and development company with various property interests throughout Canada. Its primary business objective is to explore and further develop the Davidson Molybdenum project in British Columbia and its other mineral properties, and to continue to increase its portfolio of base and precious metal property assets through acquisitions.

