sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

133,09 Euro		-0,07
-0,05 %
WKN: A0LFDN ISIN: US01748X1028 Ticker-Symbol: AGH 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
16.05.2018 | 21:08
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

ALGT INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Allegiant Travel Company and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Allegiant Travel Company ("Allegiant") (NASDAQ: ALGT) securities between June 8, 2015 and April 13, 2018.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/allegiant-travel-company?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Allegiant lacked adequate systems to ensure its aircraft were being properly maintained; (2) consequently, Allegiant was not operating responsibly and ethically, and providing safe working conditions for its employees; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On April 13, 2018, shares of Allegiant fell after news outlets reported the Company would be featured on 60 Minutes as part of an investigation of the Company's safety and maintenance record. Then on April 15, 2018, CBS aired the report, addressing aircraft safety and maintenance issues at Allegiant. Following this news, shares of Allegiant fell from a close of $165.25 on April 12, 2018, to a close of $146.40 per share on April 16, 2018.

If you suffered a loss in Allegiant you have until June 25, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/allegiant-travel-company?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE