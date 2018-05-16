ALGT INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Allegiant Travel Company and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Allegiant Travel Company ("Allegiant") (NASDAQ: ALGT) securities between June 8, 2015 and April 13, 2018 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/allegiant-travel-company?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Allegiant lacked adequate systems to ensure its aircraft were being properly maintained; (2) consequently, Allegiant was not operating responsibly and ethically, and providing safe working conditions for its employees; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On April 13, 2018, shares of Allegiant fell after news outlets reported the Company would be featured on 60 Minutes as part of an investigation of the Company's safety and maintenance record. Then on April 15, 2018, CBS aired the report, addressing aircraft safety and maintenance issues at Allegiant. Following this news, shares of Allegiant fell from a close of $165.25 on April 12, 2018, to a close of $146.40 per share on April 16, 2018.

If you suffered a loss in Allegiant you have until June 25, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/allegiant-travel-company?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

