The Commerzbank stock has been going up and down recently. A few days ago the analysts were quite optimistic. But now the tables have turned. The stock fell by 5 % on Friday. Therefore, Commerzbank could be up for suprises in both directions.

Chart analysts are keeping calm and still believe that the stock is in a downwards trend. The stock's price is falling since mid-February and is now approaching the 6-month low of 10.31 Euro of April 4, 2018. If the stock should not find a hold there, ... (Gideon Tanner)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...