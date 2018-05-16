The next general meeting is that of Deutsche Telekom. In this week's meeting new supervisory board members are to be elected, which is only one of 11 topics.

Deutsche Telekom's stock did not have a very pleasing year. The stock lost more than 4 % since the beginning of the year. Between March and April the stock temporarily fell even lower. Currently, the trend is pointing downwards as well. However, it is still inside the Bollinger bunds.

Sadly, there are no signals, which could ... (Gideon Tanner)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...