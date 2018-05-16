Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic Announces Acceptance of Abstracts and Oral Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 16, 2018 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) today announced the acceptance of 4 poster presentations and one podium presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting held June 1-5, 2018 in Chicago Illinois. These abstracts are now publicly available online at https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/ (https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/).

"We are very proud to participate in ASCO, the pre-eminent oncology meeting of the year. We look forward to sharing our progress with the medical community. This includes our phase 3 study of PROSTVAC, which while disappointing in its result, will still provide a number of academic and clinical learnings to the treatment field of prostate cancer, including the advancements in overall survival seen by current standards of care" said Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic.

"Importantly, the additional posters accepted at ASCO may provide insights into our future development strategies. One study demonstrates the ability of PROSTVAC to drive increased numbers of T cells into newly diagnosed prostate cancer. Another study demonstrated that PROSTVAC combined with nivolumab is safe and has adequate clinical data in advanced metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer to proceed to the planned evaluation of this combination in the neoadjuvant setting of newly diagnosed disease, in cooperation with National Cancer Institute and Bristol-Myers Squibb," Dr. Chaplin concluded.

Presentation and Poster Titles are as follows:

Effect of rilimogene galvacirepvec/rilimogene glafolivec (PROSTVAC) on intra/peritumoral immune infiltrate in patients with localized prostate cancer undergoing radical prostatectomy. (Abstract number 5083)

Poster Session : Genitourinary (Prostate) Cancer. June 2, 2018 from 1:15PM - 4:45PM CDT

Combination of a therapeutic cancer vaccine (PROSTVAC) and immune checkpoint inhibitors in prostate cancer. (Abstract number 5084)

Poster Session : Genitourinary (Prostate) Cancer. June 2, 2018 from 1:15 PM - 4:45 PM CDT

A trial of CV301 in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy versus anti-PD-1 therapy in subjects with non-small cell lung cancer. (Abstract number TPS9108)

Poster Session : Lung Cancer-Non-Small Cell Metastatic. June 3, 2018 from 8:00AM -11:30AM CDT

A sequential cohort study of combination immunotherapy with BN-brachyury vaccine, M7824, ALT-803 and epacadostat in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) (QuEST1). (Abstract number TPS3130)

Poster Session : Developmental Therapeutics - Immunotherapy. June 4, 2018 from 8:00AM-11:30AM CDT

Results of PROSPECT: A randomized phase 3 trial of PROSTVAC-V/F (PRO) in men with asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer. (Abstract number 5006)

Oral Abstract Session: Genitourinary (Prostate) Cancer. June 4, 2018 from 3:00 PM-6:00 PM CDT



About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative and safe therapies against cancer and infectious diseases. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates intended to improve the health and quality of life for children and adults. We supply our IMVAMUNE non-replicating smallpox vaccine to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile and other government stockpiles. The vaccine is approved in the European Union (under the trade name IMVANEX) and in Canada. Registration studies are currently underway in the U.S. In addition to our long-standing collaboration with the U.S. government on the development of IMVAMUNE and other medical countermeasures, our infectious disease pipeline comprises a proprietary RSV program as well as vaccine candidates for Ebola, HPV, HBV and HIV, which are developed through a strategic partnership with Janssen. Additionally, in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, we have developed a portfolio of active cancer immunotherapies, designed to alter the disease course by eliciting a robust and broad anti-cancer immune response while maintaining a favorable risk-benefit profile. Through multiple industry collaborations, we seek to explore the potential synergies of combining our immunotherapies with other immune-modulating agents, e.g. checkpoint inhibitors.

For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com (http://www.bavarian-nordic.com/) or follow us on Twitter @bavariannordic (http://twitter.com/bavariannordic).

Contacts

Rolf Sass Sørensen

Vice President Investor Relations (EU)

Tel: +45 61 77 47 43

Seth Lewis

Vice President Investor Relations (US)

Tel: +1 978 341 5271

Press Release

2018-05-16-en (http://hugin.info/100065/R/2193406/849548.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Bavarian Nordic A/S via Globenewswire

