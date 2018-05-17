

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release unemployment data for April, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 5.5 percent, with the addition of 20,000 jobs following the increase of 4,900 in March. The participation rate is called unchanged at 65.5 percent.



Japan will provide March numbers for core machine orders, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 2.8 percent on month and a gain of 0.6 percent on year. That follows the 2.1 percent monthly increase and the 2.4 percent yearly gain in February.



New Zealand will see Q1 numbers for producer prices; in the three months prior, PPI inputs were up 0.9 percent on quarter and outputs added 1.0 percent.



Hong Kong will provide unemployment data for April; in March, the jobless rate was 2.9 percent.



Malaysia will provide Q1 figures for GDP and current account. In the previous three months, GDP was up 0.9 percent on quarter and 5.9 percent on year, while the current account surplus was 12.9 billion ringgit.



The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting an announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is tipped to hike its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, to 4.50 percent from 4.25 percent.



Singapore will see April figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports were worth 39.86 billion SGD and exports were at 45.71 billion SGD for a trade surplus of 5.85 billion SGD.



