Breadth of ALADIN data to reinforce results in expanded scans across multiple centers

Important research will highlight a potential use case for Viz.ai's deep learning, artificial intelligence algorithms beyond acute ischemic stroke.

Viz.ai, Inc., an applied artificial intelligence healthcare company, announced today that new data on its approved and investigational technologies for acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke will be presented during the 4th European Stroke Organization Conference (ESOC) from May 16-18 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

These data will reinforce the efficacy and safety of the Viz LVO deep learning, artificial intelligence algorithm. These data will serve to further expand the clinical use case to additional neurological disease states which benefit from expediting the identification and evaluation of imaging analysis.

"Our deep learning, artificial intelligence platform shows how the technology can be used in the clinical setting with automated large vessel occlusion (LVO) stroke identification, stroke triage and LVO notification, CT perfusion imaging analysis, patient selection, HIPAA compliant communication, mobile medical image viewing and transport coordination," said Dr. Chris Mansi, neurosurgeon, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Viz.ai, Inc. "Along with usage during incidents of stroke, we are also excited about the opportunities to assist clinicians to more consistently identify and quickly evaluate clinical situations to improve the outcomes for patients with neurological conditions."

Initial ALADIN data from a single center and 223 scans was presented at the International Stroke Conference 2018 in Los Angeles, CA, and was included as part of the De Novo FDA Clearance for the Viz.ai platform. At ESOC, the dataset has been expanded to three world leading hospitals in the United States (Emory Healthcare, Erlanger Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center) with a total of 875 scans that confirmed the sensitivity and specificity consistent with the initial study.

Encouraging data from another investigational technology in Viz.ai's pipeline will also be presented in a poster session. The data will highlight the sensitivity and specificity of the Viz ICH to accurately and rapidly predict the presence and volume of intracerebral hemorrhages (ICHs) in an independent fashion. The Viz ICH can also differentiate from intraventricular hemorrhage (IVHs). Use of this algorithm may help improve care of ICH or hemorrhagic stroke patients by expediting their identification and evaluation.

Investigators will present the following plenary and poster presentations:

Study Abstract Title Abstract Number

(type), Presentation

Date, Time ALADIN Automated Large Artery Occlusion Detection IN

Stroke Imaging Study a Multi-Center Experience

Authors: Clara M. Barreira, Mehdi Bouslama,

Jaims Lim, Alhamza R. Al-Bayati, Diogo Haussen

Jonathan Grossberg, Blaise Baxter, Thomas

Devlin, Michael Froehler, Michael Frankel, Raul G. Nogueira Hall E4, Thursday, May 17, 17:30-17:40 CET ADVANCE Automated Detection and Volumetric Assessment

of Intracerebral Hemorrhage

Authors: Clara M. Barreira, Haseeb A. Rahman,

Mehdi Bouslama, Alhamza R. Al-Bayati, Diogo

Haussen, Jonathan Grossberg, Michael Frankel,

Raul G. Nogueira 236 (poster),

Thursday, May 17,

8:30-19:10 CET

Full session details and data presentation listings for the 2018 ESOC Annual Meeting can be found at the meeting website: https://eso-conference.org

Viz.ai Stroke Platform including Viz LVO. and Viz CTP is currently 510k cleared in the United States.

Follow Viz.ai on Twitter via @Viz_AI and keep up to date with ESOC 2018 Annual Meeting news and updates by using the hashtag ESOC2018.

About Stroke

Stroke is a leading cause of permanent disability, death and healthcare costs globally. According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA), stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S. and a leading cause of disability. When a stroke occurs, and the flow of oxygen-rich blood to a portion of the brain is blocked, 2 million brain cells die every minute meaning "time is brain".

About Intracranial Cerebral Hemorrhage (ICH)

Intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) represents 10-15% of all stroke cases in the US annually. Fewer than 40% of these patients ever reach long-term functional independence, and mortality rate is roughly 40% at 1 month. Due to the high morbidity and mortality rates after ICH, early detection of high-risk patients would be beneficial in directing the management course and goals of care.

About Viz.ai, Inc.

Viz.ai, Inc. is an applied artificial intelligence healthcare company that works alongside physicians to improve acute medical care. The Viz LVO Stroke Platform leverages advanced deep learning to communicate time-sensitive information about patients straight to a specialist who can intervene and treat.

Viz.ai, Inc., based in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, is financially backed by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt's venture capital firm, Innovation Endeavors and by Danhua Capital (DHVC). Viz.ai is the first company to receive FDA clearance for an Artificial intelligence based Computer-Aided Triage and Notification System.

For more information, visit http://www.Viz.ai, follow us on Twitter and find us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516006577/en/

Contacts:

Viz.ai, Inc.

Christy Maginn, 646-280-5210

Christy.maginn@bm.com

https://www.viz.ai