

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled RMB0.75 billion, or RMB5.68 per share. This compares with RMB3.92 billion, or RMB29.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Netease Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB1.34 billion or RMB10.11 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to RMB14.17 billion from RMB13.64 billion last year.



Netease Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): RMB1.34 Bln. vs. RMB4.34 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB10.11 vs. RMB32.67 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB14.17 Bln vs. RMB13.64 Bln last year.



