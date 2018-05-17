

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The total value of core machine orders in Japan was down 3.9 percent on month in March, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday.



That missed expectations for a decline of 3.0 percent following the 2.1 percent increase in February.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders fell 2.4 percent - again missing forecasts for a gain of 0.3 percent after climbing 2.4 percent in the previous month.



For the first quarter of 2018, core machine orders were up 3.3 percent on quarter and 0.2 percent on year.



