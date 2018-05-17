Anchors Smith Grimsley: Law Firm Notes That Okaloosa And Walton County Spring Break Arrests Have Decreased

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2018 / Anchors Smith Grimsley, a law firm located in Fort Walton Beach, FL, are proud to announce that they do not only represent clients within their area, but also those who have visited the beautiful Destin area or live out of town. Part of their legal advice concentrates on helping individuals facing underage drinking or DUI charges. They have also announced that the 2018 Spring Break season is finally over and there were fewer arrests due to underage drinking, a clear improvement from previous years, this despite the season having been described as 'insane.'

Jay Patel, a DUI attorney of the ASG Law Firm, states: "At ASG, we understand how unsettling being arrested can be, but more importantly, not knowing what to do next is far more unsettling. We have represented many people that have found themselves in this predicament. Experience Our Experience."

ASG Legal is committed to improving the community as a whole, which is why, while they welcome the Spring Break festivities, they are working tirelessly to combat the negative consequences. Criminal defense attorney, Tim Shaw, has monitored the latest report from the Walton and Okaloosa County sheriff's offices to identify the top 10 colleges, universities, and high schools with students who were charged with underage drinking in 2018. For Walton County, they were Mississippi State University with 12 charges, the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) with 12 charges, St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, OH, with 9 charges, Georgia Southern University with 7 charges, St. Mary High School in Paducah, Kentucky, with 7 charges, the University of Georgia with 6 charges, the University of Tennessee with 6 charges, Texas A&M University with 6 charges, the University of North Georgia with 5 charges, and Fairhope High School with 5 charges.

Meanwhile, for Okaloosa County, they were Louisiana State University with 23 charges, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with 19 charges, the University of Alabama with 11 charges, Auburn University with 10 charges, the University of South Carolina with 10 charges, the University of Memphis with 7 charges, the University of Arkansas with 7 charges, the University of West Georgia with 7 charges, Jacksonville State University with 6 charges, and Kansas State University with 6 charges.

Contact ASG Legal - Patel and Shaw:

Jay Patel

(850) 863-4064

909 Mar Walt Drive, Suite 1014

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547-6711

