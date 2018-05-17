

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Thursday following the overnight gains on Wall Street and on a weaker yen. Investors shrugged off weak Japanese core machinery orders data for March.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 88.48 points or 0.39 percent to 22,805.71, off a high of 22,842.66 earlier.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Sony is advancing almost 2 percent and Canon is rising 0.3 percent, while Panasonic is down 0.6 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is lower by 0.5 percent.



Automaker Toyota is up 0.2 percent and Honda is adding 0.4 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are rising more than 1 percent each.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is higher by 0.3 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is advancing almost 1 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.



In the tech space, Advantest and Kyocera are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Alps Electric is down 0.6 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Pacific Metals, Mitsui Mining & Smelting and Nippon Sheet Glass are rising more than 4 percent each.



On the flip side, Nippon Light Metal Holdings is declining almost 3 percent, while Yamato Holdings and Mitsui E&S Holdings are down more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, the Cabinet Office said that the total value of core machine orders in Japan dropped 3.9 percent on month in March, coming in at 856.6 billion yen. That missed expectations for a decline of 3.0 percent following the 2.1 percent increase in February.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 110 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks fluctuated, but managed to close higher on Wednesday, partly reflecting a positive reaction to earnings news from Macy's. Buying interest was somewhat subdued, however, with geopolitical uncertainty keeping some traders on the sidelines after North Korea threatened to cancel an historic meeting between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.



The Dow rose 62.52 points or 0.3 percent to 24,768.93, the Nasdaq advanced 46.67 points or 0.6 percent to 7,398.30 and the S&P 500 climbed 11.01 points or 0.4 percent to 2,722.46.



The major European markets showed modest moves to the upside on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both crept up by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil futures nudged higher Wednesday amid a large decrease in U.S. oil stockpiles. June WTI oil inched up by $0.18 or nearly 0.3 percent to settle at $71.49 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



