GenesysFund: Genesys Fund - Discusses the Importance of Investing for Retirement

PORT VILA, VANUATU / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2018 / Financial stability is a universal aspiration, but it has also become a necessity over the past 50 or 60 years. With advances in medicine and a greater focus on healthy choices, people now live much longer than a century ago and may enjoy two to three decades of active, fulfilling life in retirement. Such lifestyle, however, requires adequate funds and those cannot be guaranteed without proper planning and early action. While most people build a nest egg through savings and retirement accounts, such options do not typically generate enough income to cover all eventualities later in life. Practice has demonstrated that preparing for the post-work years should start as early as possible, ideally with the very first paycheck. Savings will always provide a cushion, but they cannot deliver substantial income growth, which is why prudent investing remains the preferred option when planning for a comfortable retirement, as noted by Genesys Fund, an internationally acclaimed provider of portfolio management solutions.

Most financial advisers agree that investing makes it possible to cope with inflation. Gail Linn of New York-based Metlife Financial Group points out, 'It's hard to keep up with inflation by just putting money into savings accounts.' The most persuasive argument for starting as early as possible is the enormous benefit of compounding - the longer interest is allowed to earn new interest, the greater the effects on wealth. The choice of a proper income strategy should be based on careful consideration of two components: personal planning and financial planning. Most people fail to take into account the impact their desired lifestyle in retirement will have on their budget. Once they determine what opportunities they want to pursue, their level of sophistication in money allocation and management can guide the choice of investment options. Genesys Fund notes that the asset mix in portfolios should be adjusted over time to account for the decrease in risk tolerance as people age and draw closer to retirement.

Experience has shown that three asset classes deliver the optimal results in investing for retirement: stocks, bonds, and cash. Financial experts typically disagree on most issues, but they are unanimous in advocating the creation of balanced portfolios, meaning the right mix of asset classes. There is a tremendous variety of options for investors aiming to accumulate funds for retirement. Aside from buying stocks and bonds individually, portfolio owners could consider investment vehicles such as mutual funds. One of their greatest advantages is the diversification they offer, which in turn lowers risk. The selection includes retirement income, closed-end, and dividend income funds. Real estate investment trust (REITs) have also proved popular with investors, especially as part of a well-diversified portfolio.

Genesys Fund began in 2016 with a mission to offer investors an unrivaled suite of asset management solutions. The award-winning brokerage is licensed to trade forex, stocks, commodities, and other securities and provides the ideal online platform for independent investors who prefer to develop their own strategies while benefiting from expert advice and the latest trading technologies and tools. The company employs the popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, which gives clients access to their personal accounts and market quotes at any time of the day and from any location worldwide.

