

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said it is restarting production of the popular F-150 at Dearborn Truck Plant Friday after just over one week of downtime. The company has also successfully repaired the supply chain for Super Duty, with production targeted to restart by Monday at the Kentucky Truck Plant as well as the Kansas City Assembly Plant that also makes F-150 pickups.



This follows the massive May 2 fire at the Meridian Magnesium Products facility in Eaton Rapids, Mich.



Ford said it recovered, repaired and validated most dies that were at the Eaton Rapids facility, and Meridian is now producing parts for the F-150 at two locations - Eaton Rapids and Nottingham, U.K. Production of bolsters for Super Duty is also restarting at the Eaton Rapids plant.



Ford reaffirmed 2018 adjusted earnings per share guidance range of $1.45 to $1.70; expects adverse impact of $0.12 to $0.14 per share in second quarter due to lost production. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.57 per share for fiscal year 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



