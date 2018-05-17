Announcement of the Official Partners for the 2018 EU-China Tourism Year

SHANGHAI, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 16 in Shanghai, at the opening event of ITB China, the international tourism fair focused on outbound tourism, the strategic partners for the 2018 EU-China Tourism Year ("ECTY ") promotional plan were officially announced: Union Pay International, Tencent, Ctrip, Tuniu, Fliggy, Qyer, and Tongcheng. These partners will work with China Tourism Academy, European Travel Commission (ETC) and Welcome Chinese, managers of the 2018 EU-China Tourism Year, to promote European Countries in China as favorite destinations for Chinese tourists who are ready to "invade" the Old Continent.

Select Holding, that is Welcome Chinese, as ETC official partners, identified these Chinese tourism market decision makers as strategic partners for ECTY with the aim to promote new European destinations, thanks to the firmly-rooted institutional and trade relationships in the Chinese market.

Each partner represents the excellence of its own sector and will play a key role in planning the promotional European destination platform and improving the quality of travel experience for Chinese tourists.

Select Holding is the exclusive distributor of the Welcome Chinese Certification, the only certification officially recognized by the Chinese Government to improve the hospitality experiences of Chinese travelers, released by the China Tourism Academy, the public authority of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China. The Welcome Chinese Certification offers the chance to implement hospitality services dedicated to Chinese travelers abroad, supporting tour operators and professionals of the tourism sector to initiate market relations with representatives of the Chinese outbound market.

The European outbound market is ready to welcome Chinese travelers

Mr. Eduardo Santander, Executive Director of ETC: "European destinations acknowledge the need to remain competitive in China. Only through deeper cooperation with Chinese authorities and an increased commitment of the European tourism sector supporting targeted joint public-private marketing initiatives, Europe will succeed in fostering more travelers from China."

Jacopo Sertoli, President of Welcome Chinese: "After the endorsement received by the Chinese Government, Welcome Chinese aims at upgrading the services dedicated to Chinese travelers by acting as a cultural bridge between Western countries and China and giving exclusive access to the Chinese tourism market. The EU-China Tourism Year is an outstanding opportunity for Europe, for Welcome Chinese certified members and for the tourism sector companies that are willing to be certified. Thanks to the partnerships with CCTV, UnionPay, Ctrip, Tencent, Global Data, Lobster Ink, Tuniu, Qyer, Caissa and Fliggy, Welcome Chinese can effectively help European hospitality sector to implement its hospitality standards and be ready to respond to these new Chinese tourist flows needs".

Please click below link for more information about partners and the cooperation.

Info: www.welcomechinese.com.cn

WeChat: welcomechinese

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692405/2018_EU_China_Tourism_Year.jpg