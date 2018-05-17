Regulatory News:

Transgene (Paris:TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies against cancers and infectious diseases, announces that new clinical data on the oncolytic virus Pexa-Vec will be presented at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place from 1 to 5 June in Chicago.

These results were obtained from a clinical ("neoadjuvant") study that evaluated the biological effects of pre-operative intravenous (IV) administration of Pexa-Vec in patients with locally advanced or metastatic cancers, prior to planned surgical resection. University of Leeds (United Kingdom) is the sponsor of this trial that was supported by Transgene.

Poster title: Single intravenous preoperative administration of the oncolytic virus Pexa-Vec to prime anti-tumor immunity

Session Title: Developmental therapeutics Immunotherapy

Poster and abstract number: 3092

Date, time, location: June 4, 8:00 AM-11:30 AM, Hall A

Presenter: Dr. Alan Anthoney, University of Leeds

The abstract is now available on the ASCO website (http://abstracts.asco.org/).

About Pexa-Vec

Pexa-Vec (JX594) is an oncolytic immunotherapeutic based on an oncolytic vaccinia virus armed with a GM-CSF gene that promotes an anti-tumor immune response. Pexa-Vec is designed to selectively target and destroy cancer cells through three different mechanisms of action: selectively destroy cancer cells through the direct lysis (breakdown) of cancer cells through viral replication, reduce the blood supply to tumors through vascular disruption, and stimulate the body's immune response against cancer cells.

Pexa-Vec is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC, liver cancer) in combination with sorafenib (current standard of care). Other trials evaluating the oncolytic virus in solid tumors are underway and expected to readout in 2018, including a Phase 2 trial in combination with nivolumab (HCC).

Transgene has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Pexa-Vec for the treatment of solid tumors in Europe. Its partner SillaJen, Inc. is focused on developing Pexa-Vec for the North American market and has also granted exclusive development and commercial rights to Pexa-Vec in Hong Kong and The People's Republic of China to Lee's Pharmaceutical.

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG), part of Institut Mérieux, is a publicly traded French biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or cancerous cells. The Company's lead clinical-stage programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine against non-small cell lung cancer, Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus against liver cancer, and TG4001, a therapeutic vaccine against HPV-positive head and neck cancers. The Company has several other programs in clinical development, including TG1050 (chronic hepatitis B) and TG6002 (solid tumors).

With its proprietary Invir.IOTM, Transgene builds on its expertise in viral vectors engineering to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

Transgene is based in Strasbourg, France, and has additional operations in Lyon, as well as a joint venture in China. Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr.

