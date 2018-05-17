CoinGeek.com Offers Tax Optimized Citizenship in Antigua for Bitcoin BCH Today

LONDON, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

It is very rare that you get an opportunity to really change how you live but the Government of Antigua & Barbuda is offering just that.

As the world changes with barriers being going up rather than coming down, tranquility and stability have become, understandably, sought after. The Eastern Caribbean jewel of Antigua & Barbuda offers just that coupled with some great tax optimizations and business opportunities regardless of whether you live on the island or not.

In this globally unique opportunity you can enjoy citizenship in Antigua and Barbuda through the Citizen by Investment Program, using a Bitcoin BCH payment initiative organized by Antigua's official Bitcoin Envoy Calvin Ayre.

Through the program, both individuals and their families can be accepted for citizenship to a country that is a true (tax) paradise on earth. Accepted applicants are offered a vast number of business opportunities in Antigua's emerging economy-not to mention access to the paradise's 365 clear, turquoise beaches. As citizens, they are also entitled to travel freely to 132 countries without ever needing a Visa. Best of all there is no personal income tax in Antigua!

The investment for the citizenship can be paid for in Bitcoin BCH, the only true Bitcoin, enabling fast, safe transactions at very low cost. This has been recognized by the Government of Antigua for creating economic freedom for all members of society.

If you want to make a real change and break free get in touch at CoinGeek.com. Processing is quick and well worth the time.