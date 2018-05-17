KBC Groep: KBC Group: KBC Group NV announces start of share buyback programme

Press release
Outside trading hours - Regulated information*
Brussels, 17 May 2018 (7.10 a.m. CEST)
KBC Group NV announces start of share buyback programme
KBC Group NV is set to launch a share buyback programme for the purpose of cancelling the shares. An agent has been mandated to purchase up to 2 700 000 own shares on behalf of KBC Group NV on NYSE Euronext Brussels' regulated market, from 22 May 2018 until 30 September 2018, for a maximum amount of 220 million euros.
The shares will be bought back under the conditions specified in the authorisation granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of 3 May 2018. Under it, the Board of Directors is authorised to repurchase 2 700 000 own shares under certain conditions, at a price that may not be lower than 1 euro or higher than 110% of the last closing price on Euronext Brussels prior to the date of acquisition.
The timing of share repurchases under this programme depends on a variety of factors, including market conditions.
During the course of the programme, the company will regularly inform the market about the purchased shares in accordance with the applicable regulations.
