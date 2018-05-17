sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

69,76 Euro		-0,82
-1,16 %
WKN: 854943 ISIN: BE0003565737 Ticker-Symbol: KDB 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
KBC GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KBC GROEP NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,15
69,34
09:12
69,24
69,26
09:12
17.05.2018 | 07:41
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

KBC Groep: KBC Group: KBC Group NV announces start of share buyback programme

Press release
Outside trading hours - Regulated information*

Brussels, 17 May 2018 (7.10 a.m. CEST)

KBC Group NV announces start of share buyback programme

KBC Group NV is set to launch a share buyback programme for the purpose of cancelling the shares. An agent has been mandated to purchase up to 2 700 000 own shares on behalf of KBC Group NV on NYSE Euronext Brussels' regulated market, from 22 May 2018 until 30 September 2018, for a maximum amount of 220 million euros.

The shares will be bought back under the conditions specified in the authorisation granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of 3 May 2018. Under it, the Board of Directors is authorised to repurchase 2 700 000 own shares under certain conditions, at a price that may not be lower than 1 euro or higher than 110% of the last closing price on Euronext Brussels prior to the date of acquisition.

The timing of share repurchases under this programme depends on a variety of factors, including market conditions.

During the course of the programme, the company will regularly inform the market about the purchased shares in accordance with the applicable regulations.

* This news item contains information that is subject to the transparency regulations for listed companies.


KBC Group NV
Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels
Viviane Huybrecht
General Manager of Corporate Communication/
KBC Group Spokesperson
Tel.: + 32 2 429 85 45



Press Office
Tel.: + 32 2 429 65 01 (Stef Leunens)
Tel.: + 32 2 429 29 15 (Ilse De Muyer)
E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be (mailto:pressofficekbc@kbc.be)



Check this document's authenticity at
www.kbc.com/en/authenticity (http://www.kbc.com/nl/authenticity)



KBC press releases are available at www.kbc.com (http://www.kbc.com/)
Follow us onwww.twitter.com/kbc_group (http://www.twitter.com/kbc_group)



Stay up-to-date on all innovative solutions at www.kbc.com/innovation.

20170517_PB_buyback_en (http://hugin.info/133947/R/2193461/849584.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: KBC Groep via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)