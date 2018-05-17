

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) reported that its EBITDA for the second quarter of the 2017/18 financial year increased by 56 million euros to 97 million euros from last year. For the first time, it included a noticeable contribution from the investment in Fnac Darty amounting to around 21 million euros.



Even excluding the contribution, EBITDA increased by 36 million euros to 76 million euros. More than half of the increase was due to the absence of known nonrecurring effects in the previous year, such as the loss from the insolvency of a telecom provider in the Netherlands and the not repeated VAT campaign at Saturn Germany, as well as positive effects from the valuation of goods in inventories.



The winding-up of redcoon also had a positive impact on the result. Along with this, there was also higher demand in the Services & Solutions segment. The additional cost-saving initiatives defined after the first quarter also contributed to the increase.



EBIT was 38 million euros, compared to negative 19 million euros in the previous year. Excluding the contribution from Fnac Darty, it amounted to 18 million euros. The change in net working capital improved by 185 million euros. In addition to a beneficial weekday effect, this was driven by lower inventories and higher cash-in of supplier receivables.



In the second quarter, the net financial result amounted to negative 110 million euros, compared to negative 1 million euros in the previous year. This reflected the impairment of the approximately 10 per cent Metro AG stake in the amount of 131 million euros and results from the application of IFRS international accounting regulations.



The ongoing, clearly negative Metro AG share price development could only be partially offset by the Metro dividend of 25 million euros. The impairment had no impact on the forecast for the 2017/18 financial year, which relates to EBITDA and EBIT with regard to earnings. As a result of the impairment, loss per share widened to 0.21 euros from 0.04 euros in the previous year's quarter.



Adjusted for the impairment, earnings per share were 0.13 euros compared to loss per share of 0.04 euros in the prior year.



Adjusted for currency effects, Ceconomy's sales grew by 0.8 per cent in the second quarter. But, reported basis, sales declined 0.2 per cent to 5.249 billion euros from 5.258 billion euros in the prior year.



For financial year 2017/18 the company still expects a slight increase in total sales compared to the previous year. All segments will contribute to this. Correspondingly, the company expects aslight improvement in net working capital compared with the previous year. Both in terms of EBITDA and EBIT, CECONOMY expects an increase at least in the mid single-digit percentage range, not taking into account the earnings contributions from the investment in Fnac Darty S.A.



The Western/Southern Europe region in particular will contribute to this. The comparative previous-year figures for financial year 2016/17 have been adjusted for special items. The outlook is also adjusted for currency effects and is shown before portfolio changes. In addition, EBITDA and EBIT for 2017/18 include share of the profit or loss for the period for Fnac Darty S.A.



Based on current analysts' estimates, Ceconomy expects this investment to make a contribution to earnings in the low to mid double-digit millions in financial year 2017/18.



On May 15, MediaMarktSaturn and Fnac Darty announced that they had signed a memorandum of understanding with the intention to start the European Retail Alliance. The cooperation which is also open to other parties has got the aim to achieve efficiencies in the partnership with suppliers as well as in the offering to customers. The alliance in a first phase comprises four core areas: strategic partnership agreements with key suppliers, private label sourcing and licensing activities as well as innovation and data collaboration activities.



The parties plan to create a joint venture which functions as the holding company of the Alliance as well as separate operational entities for each of the value creation areas. No material financial impacts of the cooperation are expected for 2018.



