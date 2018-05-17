Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2018) - Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE: PILL) ("Canntab" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Bob Woloschuk to its Advisory Board. Bob has over 20 years of pharmaceutical executive experience and has a keen eye for licensing opportunities, both in Canada and in international markets.

Jeff Renwick, Chief Executive Officer and a Director, commented "We are grateful for the opportunity to add someone of Bob's calibre to our Advisory Board, which already included some of the most impressive names in both capital markets, and cannabis research and development. Bob has a long history of successful business development within the key "Big Pharma" industry players, and has significant experience developing licensing strategies in the pharmaceutical industry. We look forward to working with Bob, who we believe adds tremendous value to our Advisory Board and the Company as a whole".

About the Advisory Board

In addition to Mr. Woloschuk, the Canntab Advisory Board is also comprised of the following individuals:

Sabrina Ramkellawan is the Vice President of the Clinical Research Association of Canada and the President of The Canadian Institute for Medical Advancement. She has 20 years of experience conducting clinical trials, including 7 studies on Cannabinoids and is known as a leader in the field.

Hamish Sutherland is one of only a few individuals who has experience building a successful cannabis company. As the founding COO of Bedrocan Canada, he delivered over $400-million in returns for shareholders. He was responsible for the first legal international transfer of live cannabis plant material from Holland to Canada, and was accountable for the "greenfield" construction and commissioning of Bedrocan's state-of-the-art automated facility, which was acquired by Tweed (now Canopy Growth) making it the leading cannabis company in Canada. Hamish is a Professional Engineer in Ontario, earned his MBA from the Schulich School of Business, and is the active Chair of the Little Geeks Foundation.

Dr. Eric Hatashita, MD, CCFOP, FCFP, attended the University of Toronto Medical School and rose to become Chief Resident at Mt Sinai Hospital. Invited by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to assist in developing their Residency Training program, he lived and taught medicine overseas starting in 1996. During this time, he was chosen to become Family Physician to the Saudi Royal Family of King Abdullah from 2000 to 2005 in recognition of his clinical excellence. Returning to Toronto with his family in 2005. Dr. Hatashita brings over 30 years of diverse medical experience to a private concierge medical practice, Regal Health Services Inc., and holds the highest honours in Family Medicine, the "FCFP".

About Canntab

Canntab Therapeutics Limited is a Canadian cannabis oral dosage formulation company based in Markham Ontario, engaged in the research and development of advanced pharmaceutical grade formulations of cannabinoids. Canntab has developed in-house technology to deliver standardized medical cannabis extract from selective strains in a variety of extended/sustained release pharmaceutical dosages for therapeutic use. Simply put, Canntab's mission is to put the "Medical" into medicinal cannabis!

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Canntab Therapeutics Limited

Richard Goldstein, CFO

Office: 416 957-6303

info@canntab.ca

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated, or intended.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.