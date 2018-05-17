Launching with Limited Edition Sunglasses Made from Parley Ocean Plastic, Available Exclusively on NET-A-PORTER



Today, Corona and Parley for the Oceans announce the evolution of their partnership: Clean Waves, a creative fundraising platform aimed at boosting the use of eco-innovative materials in fashion and industrial design. The first product launched, sunglasses, are made from Parley Ocean Plastic and incorporate new forms of upcycled marine debris intercepted on islands, coastal communities, beaches, underwater and on high seas. The limited-edition sunglasses will be available on NET-A-PORTER with each pair enabling consumers to help protect dedicated remote islands (waitlist opens May 17 on CleanWaves.com). Individual geographical coordinates are featured on every pair of eyewear, directly connecting each pair to a specific place in paradise impacted by marine plastic pollution and through purchase consumers help protect. For every 100 pairs of sunglasses sold, Parley and Corona will expand their commitment and protect one more island against marine plastic pollution for one year. The first edition launches with models linking to islands in Maldives, Palau and Bali.

Since making a commitment to protect 100 islands by 2020, Corona x Parley have intercepted plastic from dozens of remote islands, while rallying thousands of volunteers for clean-ups and education campaigns. The material collected sparked a deeper investigation into the complex types, sources and pathways of plastic in some of the most severely affected areas of the Maldives, Indonesia, Australia, Sri Lanka, Mexico and Chile. The launch of Clean Waves will bring new value to such plastic waste intercepted by upcycling the full range of plastic types, including some that are typically overlooked or left behind due to low material value. Therefore, in addition to the most valuable recyclables, including PET, Nylon 6 and HDPE, Clean Waves is also putting a strong focus on transforming polypropylene (PP) into new forms of Ocean Plasticfor use in high-end consumer products, starting with fashion accessories. The sunglasses are the first produced with a new technology, which transforms low-quality types of plastic waste into high-performance materials, providing a unique look.

"Plastic is everywhere, a design failure which harms sea life and human health. While we can't phase it out overnight, we can stop making more. Clean Waves is the urgently needed fundraising platform where creators support our movement by designing products from Ocean Plastic, a premium material made from upcycled marine plastic debris," said Cyrill Gutsch, founder of Parley for the Oceans.

Clean Waves will include collaborations from industry leaders in fashion, industrial design, photography, art, film, music and material science who are equally passionate about the health of our oceans and the development of less harmful, and ultimately non-harmful ways of designing, making and using products.

"As a brand that calls the beach home, Corona has a long-term mission to address the problem of marine plastic pollution and ultimately protect paradise. Over the years, we've conducted many clean-ups and most recently committed to protect 100 islands by 2020 with Parley," said Felipe Ambra, Global VP of Corona. "Yet, with approximately eight million metric tons of plastic being dumped into the ocean each year, we recognize that the problem is bigger than any one island and the creation of Clean Waves is a way for other ocean warriors to support upcycling and help us build on our existing commitment."

Clean Waves launches with a first product crafted in Italy: limited edition sunglasses that will be available for purchase exclusively on NET-A-PORTER with a waitlist opening May 17 on CleanWaves.com. Prices range from $300-320 USD with 100% of the proceeds supporting the cause. The first Clean Waves sunglasses launch with three models in the Archetype series:

Archetype I White Flag: solid white frame with mirror lenses, funding the protection of one island in the Maldives ($300)

Archetype I Coral Sand: multicolored frame with mirrored lenses, funding the protection of one island near Bali ($320)

Archetype I Reef Camo: multicolored frame with mirrored lenses, funding the protection of one island in Palau. ($320)

About Corona x Parley

In May 2017, Corona and Parley for the Oceans announced their alliance and made a commitment to protect 100 islands by 2020. The protection of 100 islands is made possible through the implementation of the Parley AIR Strategy: Avoid, Intercept, Redesign. The first year of the Corona x Parley partnership focused on working with local communities to "avoid" plastic use and "intercept" it from shorelines before it enters the ocean. With approximately eight million metric tons of plastic entering the ocean each year, it is of equal importance to "redesign" the uses, sources and systems behind plastic pollution, not only collect it.

The partnership has already had an impact in several regions around the world. Over 25 islands are now under protection in the Maldives with new islands in Australia, Chile, Dominican Republic and Indonesia to be announced. The project led to the first virgin-plastic free World Surf League (WSL) event in South Africa, Jeffrey's Bay last July and most recently, resulted in a series of clean-ups down the cost of Chile led by big wave surfer and activist, Ramon Navarro.

For additional information on the partnership and 100 Islands Project, visit CoronaXParley.com

About Parley for the Oceans

Parley for the Oceans is the global network where creators, thinkers and leaders from the creative industries, brands, governments and environmental groups come together to raise awareness for the beauty and fragility of the oceans and collaborate on projects that can end their destruction. The organization has formed alliances with major corporations including adidas, Anheuser Busch InBev (Corona), Intel; the United Nations; the Maldives and collaborators spanning the worlds of science, art, fashion, design, entertainment, sports, and space and ocean exploration. To know more: www.parley.tv

About Ocean Plastic

Parley understands current plastic is a design failure, seeing the long-term solution for marine plastic pollution in the redesign of the harmful material. In the meantime, Parley created a catalyst innovation that provides an immediate replacement for new, virgin plastic: Ocean Plastic, a range of premium materials created from upcycled plastic waste intercepted from oceans, shorelines, and in coastal communities. Together with its partners, in the last five years Parley raised awareness for the issue, boosted the general image of recycling and established the first global supply chain for marine plastic debris. Additionally, Parley created a funding mechanism that financially allows the implementation of the Parley AIR Strategy in four key areas: Communication and Education, Direct Impact, Research and Development, and Eco-Innovation.

About Corona

Born in Mexico, Corona is the leading beer brand in the country, the most popular Mexican beer worldwide exported to more than 180 countries. Corona Extra was first brewed in 1925 at the Cervecería Modelo in Mexico City and is still proudly produced entirely in Mexico.

Corona is a pioneer in the beer industry by being the first to use a transparent bottle showcasing its purity and high quality to the world. Each glass bottle is produced in a glass factory in Mexico owned by the brand. The artwork found on the bottle is painted, highlighting our commitment to quality in our packaging and our Mexican heritage.

No Corona is complete without the lime. Naturally adding character, flavor and refreshment, the lime ritual is an integral part of delivering an experience that is truly unique to Corona. The brand is synonymous with the beach and celebrates time outdoors. It invites people to pause, relax and enjoy the simple pleasures of life. For more visit www.corona.com

