Milamber Ventures Plc - Issue of Equity

17 May 2018

Milamber Ventures plc

("Milamber" or "the Company")

Issue of Equity

Milamber Ventures plc (NEX: MLVP) announces that the Company has issued 111,111 new shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), pursuant to a cash subscription of £10,000 to Adlington Finance Limited.

The proceeds of the subscription will be used for general working capital purposes.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that it now has 14,241,063 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote, and 959,215 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.

The above figure of 14,241,063 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Anastasia Bloom is no longer interested in Ordinary Shares representing 3% or more of the current issued share capital of the Company. The Directors are interested in 2,020,810 Ordinary Shares, representing 14.2% of the current issued share capital of the Company.

