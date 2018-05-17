Gresham Appoints New Regional Director of Sales for Asia Pacific

LONDON and SINGAPORE, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Gresham Technologies plc, the leading software and services company that specialises in providing real-time data integrity and control solutions, today announced the appointment of Khee Joo Tan (KJ) to the company as director of sales for the AP region.

KJ will lead business development, direct sales and partnerships to expand Gresham's Clareti platform client base, which already includes major banks and asset managers. KJ has over 25 years experience, most recently as Senior VP for Smartstream, where he ran sales and partnerships for APAC. He will join an already strong, regional Gresham team based in Singapore, Kuala Lumpa, Sydney and Melbourne.

Having recently been recognised by the prestigious Queens Award for Enterprise: International Trade, this appointment further demonstrates Gresham's commitment to the AP market.

Bill Blythe, Global Business Development Director of Gresham:

"The opportunity for Gresham in AP is enormous and KJ joins us at a key time in the company's regional expansion. His deep industry knowledge within financial markets will help us accelerate our growth and build on our fantastic client reputation."

KJ commented:

"Data Integrity is now a top issue at board level. Disruptive developments in the sector, such as the ASEAN Banking Integration Framework, and increasingly demanding regulations mean that firms need more innovative technology to evidence control of their data.

I am excited to join the Gresham team, the Clareti platform is the most advanced technology in its field and already proven at the highest level."

KJ previously held roles at Smartstream, Tibco, TCS and FRS Global and holds degrees and post graduate honors from the University of Auckland, the University of New South Wales and the University of Sydney.

