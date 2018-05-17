Danish National Lottery, Danske Spil, Selects SafeCharge to Power Online Payments

LONDON, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

SafeCharge's strong industry experience and smart technologybacks Danish operator's expansion plans

SafeCharge (AIM: SCH), a leading payments technology company, today announces it has partnered with Danske Spil A/S, the national lottery in Denmark, to power its regulated sports betting platform "Youbet" and drive expansion into this local regulated market. Danske Spil has implemented SafeCharge Cashier, a hosted payment page solution optimised for maximum conversion of deposit and withdrawals in a fully compliant manner. Adding Dankort, the Danish debit card, and through a direct connection with Visa and Mastercard, SafeCharge is enabling Danske Spil to reach the highest payment success rates.

Danske Spil A/S is the national lottery in Denmark, founded in 1948. It offers lottery and gambling services, through its two subsidiaries Danske Lotteri Spil A/S and Danske Licens Spil A/S, and offers games such as Lotto, Onsdags Lotto, Joker, Eurojackpot, Keno, Quick, Bingo, Dantoto, Poker, Casino, Oddset, Tips, Zezam and the newest bettingbrand Youbet. The company has selected SafeCharge to target a growing demographic of sports betting fans in Denmark through Youbet.

"Sports betting is becoming an increasingly popular activity in Denmark. Our customers are demanding a seamless payment experience from any device with their preferred payment method at any time," explained Niels Erik Folmann, CEO of Danske Licens Spil A/S. "Following a quick and seamless implementation process, we are delighted to work closely with the team of SafeCharge experts on delivering the best user payment experience for our customers."

"We are excited to support Danske Spil with smart payments technology to boost further its expansion," stated Yuval Ziv, CCO at SafeCharge. "We are confident that SafeCharge Payments Engine's various assets will continue to deliver the highest levels of customer experience and payment conversion."

About SafeCharge

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH), is the payment service partner for the world's most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions. This fully featured proprietary payment platform connects directly to all major payment card schemes including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Union Pay as well as over 150 local payment methods. With offices around the world, SafeCharge serves a diversified, blue chip client base and is a trusted payment partner for customers across a range of vertical markets. The company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM market since 2014. For more information see: http://www.safecharge.com/



Contacts

Francesco Tius

PR for SafeCharge

francesco.tius@axicom.com

+44-7921-058-736