

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a mixed note Thursday despite U.S. stocks finishing in positive territory overnight.



Data from Asia proved to be a mixed bag, with Japanese core machinery orders falling in March for the first time in three months, while Australia's jobless rate edged up in April despite another 22,600 jobs being added.



The dollar firmed up ahead of U.S. reports on weekly jobless claims, leading economic indicators and Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity, due later in the day while oil held steady, with Brent crude creeping ever closer to $80 per barrel.



Asian shares are trading mixed as investors keep an eye on rising bond yields, political developments in Italy and the latest high-level talks to be held between China and the U.S.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fluctuated before finishing modestly higher as positive earnings news from department store chain Macy's helped investors shrug off mixed housing and factory activity data as well as renewed trade tensions.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.4 percent.



European markets eked out modest gains on Wednesday despite North Korea threatening to cancel an historic meeting between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.2 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up around 0.2 percent while France's CAC 40 index rose by 0.3 percent.



