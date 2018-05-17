

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Europe's passenger car registrations recovered in April, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported Thursday.



Car registrations grew 9.6 percent year-on-year in April, reversing a 5.3 percent fall in March. Car sales totaled 1.3 million units.



All five major EU markets reported increases in April. Registrations in Spain grew 12.3 percent and by 10.4 percent in the UK.



France registered an increase of 9 percent and Germany's sales advanced 8 percent. In Italy, sales grew 6.5 percent.



During January to April, demand for new cars in the European Union increased 2.7 percent from the previous year.



