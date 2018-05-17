

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British tour operator Thomas Cook Group Plc. (TCKGY.PK, TCG.L) reported Thursday that its first-half loss before tax narrowed to 303 million pounds from last year's loss of 314 million pounds, helped by a reduction in net finance charges.



Loss from operations or EBIT loss, meanwhile, widened to 214 million pounds from 205 million pounds last year.



Underlying EBIT loss was 169 million pounds, compared to loss of 177 million pounds, benefited by strong airline performance.



Revenue grew 5% to 3.23 billion pounds from 2.99 billion pounds last year, driven by growth to Egypt and long-haul destinations.



Gross margin was broadly in line, with strong airline performance largely offsetting UK margin pressure.



Further, the company reported strong demand for Summer 2018 in all segments with bookings up 13%.



Looking ahead, the company said it is on track to deliver full year underlying EBIT in line with expectations on a constant currency basis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX