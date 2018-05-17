Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-Media / 2018-05-17 / 08:28 *Media Release* *Helvetica Property Investors plans Capital Increase for the Helvetica Swiss Commercial Real Estate Fund* *Zürich, May 17, 2018 - The Fund Manager Helvetica Property Investors is planning a capital increase for the Helvetica Swiss Commercial («HSC») Real Estate Fund. The net proceeds from the increase will be invested in line with the Fund's investment strategy to further grow and diversify the Fund's portfolio.* Since the launch of the fund in December 2016, the fund manager has been able to expand the portfolio of the HSC fund to around CHF 255 million while generating a gross yield of 6.2%. The portfolio has been structured in line with the investment strategy and in addition to the existing cash flow provide potential for hidden capital value appreciation, which is unlocked by the Fund Manager. The diversification of the portfolio by region, types of use, object sizes and tenant mix to a broadly diversified portfolio continues. For this purpose, the fund manager is in exclusive negotiations for the purchase of several properties amounting to CHF 400 million. The aim of the capital increase is to raise additional equity for the further development and diversification of the portfolio. The Capital increase is ideally targeted for acquisitions and further growth of the Fund. Further details will be communicated in a separate media release. The HSC Fund is a contractual Real Estate investment fund under Swiss law. In view of the planned listing, the fund was admitted as a mutual fund by FINMA in the first quarter of 2018 and is now open to all investors. The fund is suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon who are interested in stable cash flow and value. *FOR MORE INFORMATION* Hans R. Holdener CEO and Managing Partner Phone + 41 43 544 70 80 E-Mail hrh@helveticaproperty.com Marcel Hug CFO, Head Corporate Services Phone + 41 43 544 70 84 E-Mail mh@helveticaproperty.com All press releases can be found at www.HelveticaProperty.com [1] Financial statements are available on the website of the fund manager http://www.HelveticaProperty.com [1] or www.swissfunddata.ch [2] *About Helvetica Property Investors AG* Helvetica Property Investors is an independent partner-owned and managed real estate fund management company regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. Helvetica Property Investors offers the full spectrum of real estate investments, including investment strategies, investment property selection, deal structuring, acquisitions, financing, portfolio management and sales. The firm offers both direct and indirect real estate investments in Switzerland on behalf of its clients. Helvetica Property Investors acts as fund and asset manager for the Helvetica Swiss Commercial real estate fund. / / / / / / *About Helvetica Swiss Commercial Real Estate Fund* The Helvetica Swiss Commercial real estate fund («HSC») and is an open contractual real estate investment fund under Swiss law open to all investors. The fund is suited for long-term value investors interested in a stable and consistent cash-flow. The fund invests in commercial properties with value appreciation potential across the most dynamic economic regions in Switzerland. The focus is on potentially undervalued properties with an attractive cash-flow yield. The fund manager pursues an active hands-on management approach to unlock and realize hidden potential in the properties by means of revitalization, renovations, vacancy reductions and lease extensions. The long-term goal is to build a broadly diversified portfolio by region, type of use, object size and tenant mix. Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=IJCDWPERTK [3] Document title: Media Release HSC plans Capital Increase Issuer: Helvetica Property Investors AG Key word(s): Finance End of Corporate News 686965 2018-05-17 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=213ad5750194aee16a7109422e93d682&application_id=686965&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=62e309910103b91e4e07fa1da35b941e&application_id=686965&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=669c8db630d8c3832f6b3efe6a59531b&application_id=686965&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

