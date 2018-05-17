Plain Packaging on Tobacco Backfires Within First Year in the UK

GENEVA, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

After Government U-Turned on its Commitment to Wait for Evidence from Australia, New Research Shows UK Public Consider Plain Packaging Ineffective and a Poor Use of Resources - Concerns it will Lead to an Increase in Illegal Cigarettes

One year on from the controversial introduction of plain packaging for tobacco in the UK, new research commissioned by JTI and conducted by independent polling company Kantar TNS, reveals that the majority of the UK public are not supportive of the policy.

In the largest public opinion poll of its kind since plain packaging was introduced, research found that UK citizens are concerned their government has imported a failed policy from Australia[1] without fully evaluating the potential negative consequences[2] :

Almost two-thirds of the UK population believe that plain packaging will not achieve its primary objective of reducing smoking rates (65%) and is a poor use of government resources (65%).

Three out of every five UK adults (58%) believe plain packaging will lead to an increase in the number of illegal cigarettes sold in the UK.

If the UK Government had yet to decide on plain packaging and was considering whether to introduce it today, 69% of UK adults believe they should either reject the policy (35%) or wait for more evidence of its effectiveness from Australia (34%).

(34%). 72% of respondents believe the government would either a) fix a policy review / ignore evidence that went against a preferred policy (29%), or b) be reluctant to change their preferred policy if the evidence was weighted against it (43%).

Respondents are also critical of how the Bill became law:

68% think the Government changed the decision-making requirements it had previously set out in order to push it through.

72% think it was important for the government to research the links between illegal tobacco and terrorist organizations.

One year in, the latest data shows no impact on tobacco sales or smoking rates in the UK[3] and counterfeit plain packs were discovered on the high street as early as one month after the implementation of plain packaging.[4] An analysis conducted by JTI on UK counterfeit samples shows that tar, nicotine and carbon monoxide levels far exceed those allowed in the country. But this is only the tip of the iceberg: in some cases, counterfeits have been found to contain heavy metals such as arsenic, cadmium and lead[5], along with other toxic contaminants: asbestos, mold, dust, dead flies, rat droppings - and even human excrement.[6]

"Plain packaging is failing in the UK, as it has in Australia and France[7], and as we always warned that it would," states Jonathan Duce, Head of External Communications at JTI's global headquarters in Geneva. "Rather than wait for results to emerge from Australia - as originally committed to by Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt - the government pushed through a policy without waiting for hard evidence or research into the consequences. Plain packaging should never have been introduced in the UK, and other governments considering the measure should think twice before importing this failed experiment."

