Room and Suite Renovation at Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest

Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest announces the complete redesign of 27 rooms and 10 suites on Floors 5-7 finished at the end of April 2018.

?"In order to keep the hotel fresh, a comprehensive reimagining and renovation has been under way, following the reconstruction of Floor 1's event area, the former ballroom and the associated halls last April," General Manager Stephan Interthal explained, "The idea was to create a place to stay by combining a mix of luxury and residential styling with a considered understanding of the guests' requirements. Pieces from the hotel's own art collection grace the newly redesigned rooms and suites."

?The spacious Premium Grand Deluxe Rooms and Premium Junior Suites have been rebuilt from top to bottom based on plans by noted British designer Alex Kravetz. The new unites invite our guests to stay and enjoy the interior vibe with a comfortable seating area, abundant sunshine, and a light-enhanced separation of functions within the room. Featuring a soft colour palette of elegant gold, reserved platinum and muted grey, as well as warm, dark brown wood, the redesigned spaces represent more than just rooms: they reflect contemporary aesthetics and the design-savvy sensibility of the modern traveller who expects a sensory experience and a place of comfort within the hotel. Shades are upgraded with blackout blinds, while smart LED TVs guarantee better connectivity to guests' devices.

Four Executive Suites translate the Kempinski joie de vivre into an exceptionally sleek and expansive space. The splendid contemporary aesthetic is complemented by a sprawling, stunning vista of Erzsébet Park and the Ferris wheel named Budapest Eye, while two Executive Suites also benefit from romantic bay window views.

The two Corvinus Collection Suites, 730 and 830, are designed in a similar style, and both offer additional function and luxury with their respective adjoining Junior Suite. The concept aims to strike a balance between bright and glossy beauty, pure content and elegance in reserved hues of comforting grey and beige, and exhilarating gold and off-white.

The renovation of these units is part of a EUR 8.5 million investment that also included the soft refurbishment of a further 126 rooms and three suites on these floors. The renovation will continue in 2019.

