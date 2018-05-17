Telephony, Advanced CRM Capabilities Combined with Messaging Platform Boosts Productivity for Recruitment Firms

CloudCall, a leading provider of advanced communications for CRM systems, today announced the availability of CloudCall Unified Communications for Bullhorn. This solution, seamlessly integrated into Bullhorn, builds on the CloudCall telephony and CRM feature set, adding instant messaging, SMS, and GDPR compliance capabilities in a single, streamlined user interface. With one click, Bullhorn users are now able to initiate a text-based interaction directly from their CRM, and automatically record the interchange as one conversation.

Bullhorn, the global leader in CRM and operations software for the recruitment industry, is one of CloudCall's key partners.

"Recruiters are relying more and more on instant messaging to collaborate internally, and they are also increasingly relying on SMS to speed interactions with candidates. Our customers want these interactions to be tracked over time, in one place in Bullhorn," said Gordon Burnes, CMO of Bullhorn. "CloudCall's solution makes it easy for our customers to collaborate and communicate with their candidates, while capturing the relevant details within Bullhorn."

This release represents the first iteration of CloudCall's enhanced CRM offerings to include integrated messaging. The Company will be launching CloudCall Unified Communications for Salesforce.com this summer, with additional CRMs to follow. CloudCall currently sells integrations to fifteen CRMs.

"Millennials' preference for messaging is driving a fundamental change in the way recruiters and candidates interact," said Simon Cleaver, CloudCall CEO. "However, most messaging takes place on mobile phones beyond the reach of CRMs. Candidate and project records often suffer gaping holes, risking a plethora of business issues. Our vision is to capture this information by tightly integrating messaging and other channels of communication into CloudCall. Our ultimate goal is to give our recruitment customers an edge in the race to match candidates with clients, while improving the candidate experience."

Instant messages and SMS are only the beginning.

"Later this year we will be adding social media messaging, video, chatbots, and related tools within the same interface," continued Cleaver. "These capabilities, applicable to both recruitment and the other vertical markets we serve, will further strengthen our customers' ability to reach candidates and clients through their preferred channels."

The Company also added a straightforward means to help customers comply with Europe's GDPR requirements. CloudCall now includes In-Call Consent in the user interface, indicating the status of a candidate or client's consent for record retention. If consent has not yet been secured, or is about to expire, In-Call Consent suggests a script to for the agent, then records the agent requesting permission with the candidate's response to create a defensible record of compliance.

About CloudCall

CloudCall (LSE:CALL) helps more than 23,000 professionals boost their productivity by tightly integrating their communications into their CRM and ATS solutions. These professionals work faster, capture their call details, and simplify GDPR compliance. CloudCall integrates with 15 CRM systems, including Salesforce.com, Bullhorn, Talent Rover, Jobscience, and others. CloudCall is headquartered in Leicester, UK, with offices in London, Boston MA, and Minsk. www.cloudcall.com.

