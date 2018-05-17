Denny Sternad Resigns From Invuo's Board

STOCKHOLM, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny Sternad has informed the Chairman of the Board, Tomas Jalling, that Sternad, effective immediately, resigns from Invuo Technologies AB's Board of Directors.

This information is such that Invuo Technologies AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:50 CET on May 17, 2018.

About Invuo

Since 2001 Invuo has been providing its proprietary solutions and systems for mobile phone transactions. Invuo operates in two main business areas; mobile phone payment solutions provided through the brand MeaWallet, and distribution of e-products. www.invuo.com.

