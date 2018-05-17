

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor plc (ERM.L) reported that its first-half pretax profit increased year-over-year to 121.1 million pounds from 9.3 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 101.83 pence compared to 11.35 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 52.0 million pounds from 49.1 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 38.37 pence compared to 32.72 pence.



First-half total revenue increased by 3% to 209.6 million pounds, and underlying revenue increased by 4%, largely due to the strong performance of the events portfolio. The adverse impact of the weakness of the US dollar was largely offset by net M&A activity.



The Group said it intends to provide a brief third-quarter trading update on 19 July 2018.



