The share capital of DFDS has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 18 May 2018 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060655629 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: DFDS ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 56,000,000 shares (DKK 1,120,000,000) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 2,631,578 shares (DKK 52,631,560) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 58,631,578 shares (1,172,631,560) ------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription price: DKK 380 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 20 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: DFDS ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 3308 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=679763