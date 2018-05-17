FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, today announced its FlexTRADER EMS has won the "Best Front-Office Execution System" category at the 16th Annual Financial News Trading Technology Awards Europe ceremony, which was held at the Victoria Albert Museum, London, on Tuesday, 15 May.

Winners of the Financial News Trading Technology Awards are decided by a large pool of distinguished, independent industry practitioners who cast their votes electronically on a shortlist of five nominees chosen by the editorial board of Financial News. Judges award a score out of five to each nominee. The results are then vetted by FN editors for conflicts of interest. The highest adjusted average score out of five is the winner.

According to the judging panel, FlexTRADER was chosen because it has carved out a significant market share among institutional investors, with 200 buyside clients live on its execution management system. The platform's TCA functionality, FlexTCA, was also cited for providing full order and execution transparency to traders and compliance teams with MiFID II in mind. Also, factored into the decision were recent platform partnerships and enhancements such as:

FlexTrade's partnership with machine learning specialist, Dataminr, to create a global macro news alert feed within FlexTRADER.

The integration of BestX's independent trade analytics to improve FlexTRADER's FX capabilities.

The addition of fixed income trading capabilities into the platform.

FlexTRADER is a multi-asset execution management system for trading individual securities or portfolios in equities, FX, equity options, futures and fixed income. It provides out-of-the-box cross asset trading strategies which can be customized, global access to broker algorithms, as well as the ability to build proprietary algorithms.

This award is the fifth time this year that FlexTrade's technology solutions and services have received industry recognition for trading excellence. Other awards attained in 2018 include:

Best Multi-Asset EMS and Best New Product (Execution) at the Markets Choice Awards on April 24.

Best Automated Trading Platform and Best Alliance/Partnership by Waters magazine's Sell-Side Technology Awards on April 20.

Best Trading System at the FStech Awards on March 22.

Best Options Trading Platform by Fund Technology and Wall Street Letter on February 7.

