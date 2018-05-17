Bostik Steps Up Its Development in Adhesives in Japan

PARIS, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Arkema has announced the proposed acquisition by the Bostik-Nitta joint-venture of the industrial adhesives of Nitta-Gelatin Inc., as well as the construction of a new world-scale adhesives plant in Japan. These operations will enable Bostik to supply its Japanese customers in the buoyant nonwoven markets for hygiene applications and in the packaging, labelling, transportation and electronics industrial markets.

The Bostik-Nitta JV, majority-owned by Bostik, will strengthen its adhesives business in the Japanese market with two projects:

The proposed acquisition by the Bostik-Nitta JV of Nitta-Gelatin Inc.'s industrial adhesives

This acquisition, representing sales of some €30 million, will help step up the development of these activities in fast-growing markets such as electronics and automotive. The acquisition is due to be completed this summer subject to approval by anti-trust authorities.

The construction by the Bostik-Nitta JV of a new adhesives plant in Nara

The Bostik-Nitta JV will also invest in the construction of a new world-scale plant that will include several production lines dedicated on the one hand to adhesives for the nonwoven market for hygiene applications, and on the other to the industrial adhesives markets. The new facility, to be located in Nara, Japan, should come on stream early 2020. It will enable the Bostik-Nitta JV to support the strong growth of its customers in the Japanese hygiene market and to reinforce the production of some industrial adhesives product lines.

With this operation, Arkema is actively pursuing its strategy to develop its adhesives, which represent one of the major drivers of its long-term growth.

About Bostik, an Arkema company

Bostik is a leading global adhesive specialist in industrial, construction and consumer markets. For more than a century, it has been developing innovative adhesive solutions that are smarter and more adaptive to the forces that shape daily lives. From cradle to grave, from home to office, Bostik's smart adhesives can be found everywhere. With annual sales of €2 billion, the company employs 6,000 people and has a presence in more than 50 countries. For the latest information, visit http://www.bostik.com .

About Arkema

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.3 billion in 2017, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 55 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. http://www.arkema.com