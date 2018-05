Due to yesterday's incident with SWIFT messages, please be advised that today's cash optimization reports generated at 09:30 CET will be erroneous. Nasdaq is currently reconciling all payments and will generate new reports. We will communicate when the new reports have been generated. The end of day margin call originally scheduled for 11:00 CET is postponed until 12:30 CET. For further information please contact: Clearing and Collateral Management + 46 8 405 6880 clearing@nasdaq.com