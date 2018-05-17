sprite-preloader
17.05.2018 | 09:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Riksgälden: The Debt Office publishes the outcome of central government payments for April on 18 May

The Debt Office will publish the outcome of Swedish central government payments for April on Friday 18 May, at 9.30.

In a press release on May 8, it was announced that the Debt Office decided to postpone the publication of the outcome for April. However, Sweden's central government debt was reported in the press release on 8 May (https://www.riksgalden.se/en/For-investors/Newsroom/News-and-press-releases/Press-releases/2018/the-debt-office-publishes-only-government-debt-for-april--not-the-outcome-of-swedish-central-government-payments/).

Contact

Robert Sennerdal, Press Officer, +46 (0)8 613 46 94



Source: Riksgälden via Globenewswire

