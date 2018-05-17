Arch Insurance Europe today announced that, effective 21 May 2018, Mr. Simon Williams will become Senior Vice President, Strategy Distribution, reporting to Matthew Shulman, President and CEO, Arch Insurance Europe. In this new senior management role, Mr. Williams will focus on strategic initiatives, distribution management and business development across the entire Arch Insurance Europe platform including business written by Syndicate 2012 at Lloyd's and Arch Insurance Company (Europe) Limited. He previously spent 22 years at Hiscox Syndicate 33, most recently as Head of Marine Energy.

"I am delighted Simon will join the senior team at Arch Insurance Europe. His London market presence and relationships with both brokers and clients make him an invaluable resource for our organization. Simon's experience and leadership fit well with our culture and we are excited about the opportunities for profitable growth in our London market, regional UK and European business," stated Mr. Shulman.

Nicolas Papadopoulo, Chairman and CEO of Arch Worldwide Insurance Group stated, "I have known Simon for many years and am confident that he will be a tremendous addition to our insurance team in London. His collaborative and innovative thinking will be an important asset for Arch as we overcome the challenges facing the London marketplace today."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. This release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its subsidiaries may include forward-looking statements, which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or their negative or variations or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements involve our current assessment of risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. A non-exclusive list of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements includes the following: adversegeneral economic and market conditions;increased competition;pricing and policy term trends;fluctuations in the actions of rating agencies and ourability to maintain and improve our ratings; investment performance;the loss of key personnel;the adequacy of our loss reserves,severity and/or frequency of losses, greater than expected loss ratios and adverse development on claim and/or claim expense liabilities;greater frequency or severity of unpredictable natural and man-made catastrophic events; the impact of acts of terrorism and acts of war; changes in regulations and/or tax laws in the United States or elsewhere;our ability to successfully integrate, establish and maintain operating procedures as well as integrate the businesses we have acquired or may acquire into the existing operations;changes in accounting principles or policies;material differences between actual and expected assessments for guaranty funds and mandatory pooling arrangements;availability and cost to us of reinsurance to manage our gross and net exposures;the failure of others to meet their obligations to us; andother factors identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with other cautionary statements that are included herein or elsewhere. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005102/en/

Contacts:

For Arch Insurance Europe

Matthew Shulman, +44 (0) 207 621 4700

mshulman@archinsurance.co.uk