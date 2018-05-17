Kamux Oyj: Invitation to a press conference: Kamux Corporation's Interim Report for January-March 2018

Kamux Corporation Investor News 17 May 2018 at 11:00

Invitation to a press conference: Kamux Corporation's Interim Report for January-March 2018

Kamux Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January-March 2018 on Thursday, 24 May 2018

Kamux will hold an Interim Report press conference for media and analysts on May 24, 2018 at hotel GLO Art, meeting room Torni, address Lönnrotinkatu 29, Helsinki at 13:00 (Finnish time) in Finnish and then in English at around 13:30.

You can follow the press conference webcasted live through a link found at http://www.kamux.com/tiedotteet-ja-julkaisut/raportit-ja-esitykset/ (http://www.kamux.com/tiedotteet-ja-julkaisut/raportit-ja-esitykset/).

The Interim Report will be presented by CEO Juha Kalliokoski and CFO Tapio Arimo.

Registration for the press conference by 23 May 2018 by email ir@kamux.fi.

Kamux Corporation

Further information:

Communications Director Satu Otala

ir@kamux.fi (mailto:ir@kamux.fi)

Telephone +358 400 629 337

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company currently has 42 car showrooms in Finland, ten in Sweden and two in Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 160,000 used cars, of which 40,957 were sold in 2017. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 454.9 million in 2017. In 2017, Kamux's average number of employees was 418 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

