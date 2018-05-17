The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 18 May 2018 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Genmab ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 61,281,242 shares (DKK 61,281,242) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 155,576 shares (DKK 155,576) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 61,436,818 shares (DKK 61,436,818) ------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription prices: · 3,750 shares at DKK 46.74 · 500 shares at DKK 129.75 · 50,000 shares at DKK 174 · 500 shares at DKK 210 · 2,450 shares at DKK 215.60 · 213 shares at DKK 220.40 · 81,000 shares at DKK 225.90 · 1,150 shares at DKK 231.50 · 750 shares at DKK 234 · 5,525 shares at DKK 246 · 5,125 shares at DKK 272 · 2,688 shares at DKK 337.40 · 1,013 shares at DKK 466.20 · 175 shares at DKK 623.50 · 500 shares at DKK 636.50 · 175 shares at DKK 815.50 · 62 shares at DKK 939.50 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: GEN ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 11143 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=679785