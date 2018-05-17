From May 26, 2018, Oxea's production site in Oberhausen, Germany, will undergo the regular statutory planned turnaround. For an expected four weeks of routine inspections, the facilities at the Oberhausen site will be shut down as part of a coordinated maintenance plan. Oxea will use this time to implement projects for example, to eliminate production bottlenecks and to modernize plants according to the latest technological findings.

"Planned turnarounds and associated measures contribute to the safe and efficient operation and extend the life of our plants. The multitude of tasks in this project requires a broad and well-coordinated organization. For many months we meticulously prepared ourselves for this turnaround with about 15 teams from the technical, operational and commercial areas at Oxea. A smooth process and on-time delivery are important to us. However, safety is Oxea's top priority," commented Project Manager Dr. Ing. Oliver Bülters.

Oxea has taken all measures to ensure that the contractual delivery obligations are met even during the turnaround at the Oberhausen plant. Jacco de Haas, Vice President of Global Sales at Oxea said: "Our customers know us as a reliable partner. Working closely with our supply chain unit, we have made clear agreements that we will comply with."

About Oxea

Oxea is a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo derivatives, such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These products are used for the production of high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products, flavorings and fragrances, printing inks and plastics. Oxea employs more than 1,400 people worldwide. Oxea is part of the Oman Oil Company S.A.O.C. (OOC), a commercial company wholly owned by the Government of Oman. Established in 1996, it pursues investment opportunities in the wider energy sector both inside and outside Oman. OOC plays an important role in the Sultanate's efforts to diversify the economy and to promote domestic and foreign investments. For more information about Oxea, visit www.oxea-chemicals.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005533/en/

Contacts:

OXEA GmbH,

Thorsten Ostermann

Communications and Press Relations

Phone: +49 (0)2173 9993 3009

communications@oxea-chemicals.com