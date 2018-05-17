Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league

BRISBANE, Australia, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft certification has given Australian company Scalable Data Systems a boost in the competitive commodity trading technology sector.

The natively built Scalable Commodity module has met Microsoft's highest standard for partner-developed software and is now Microsoft Dynamics 365 Certified.

Scalable CEO Brett Crew said Microsoft certification is recognition of his company's 30-year commitment to software excellence.

"With existing industry applications approaching their use-by date, we saw an opportunity to develop a product which dovetails into the Dynamics 365 platform," he said.

Scalable has built strong relationships with clients across a range of commodity industries around the world, giving the tech company an insight into the logistics and information management issues traders face daily.

"In today's fast-moving markets, clients are looking for one version of the truth. The era of stand-alone, satellite software in the commodities trading world is over," Crew said.

With more than 1,100 users globally, Scalable Commodity is a complete, end-to-end cloud-based commodity trading package for sectors including Softs, Agri & Animal Feed, Grains & Oilseeds, Bio-Fuel, Metals & Scrap and the Food & Beverage Manufacturing industries.

The module integrates seamlessly with the Dynamics 365 Finance Operations ERP and leverages the Dynamics Unified Interface Platform, offering a more flexible and robust solution for commodity traders on the go.

In addition to full contract management, cost tracking, logistics capabilities and risk management, customers have access to all tools provided by Microsoft for the Dynamics Platform.

Scalable is a Microsoft Gold Partner and an ISV Partner providing implementation, training and consultation to customers directly and globally via the Microsoft Partner network.

