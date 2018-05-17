Britain will tell Brussels it is prepared to stay tied to the customs union beyond 2021 as ministers remain deadlocked over a future deal with the EU. The Prime Minister's Brexit war Cabinet earlier this week agreed on a new "backstop" as a last resort to avoid a hard Irish border, having rejected earlier proposals from the European Union. - Telegraph The transport secretary was under pressure to act over at least four struggling rail operators last night after announcing plans to renationalise ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...