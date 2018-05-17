TBC Bank reported a marginal rise in net profit for its first quarter on Thursday, with the figure rising to GEL 97.5m from GEL 96.6m year-on-year, while its pre-provision profit improved to GEL 147.8m from GEL 120.6m. The FTSE 250 company - Georgia's largest banking group - said its return on equity for the three months to 31 March amounted to 21.0%, down from 24.2% at the same time last year. Its pre-provision return on equity stood at 29.6%, rising from 28.7%. The firm's return on asset ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...