Due to yesterday's incident with SWIFT messages, please be advised that the end of day (official) margin call is postponed until 13:30 CET. Nasdaq is currently reconciling all payments and will generate new reports. We will communicate when the new reports have been generated. Nasdaq Clearing has decided to disallow securities call back until further notice. For further information please contact: Clearing and Collateral Management + 46 8 405 6880 clearing@nasdaq.com