UBS Art Collection brings Ed Ruscha VERY: Works from the UBS Art Collection to the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, Denmark

17 May - 19 August 2018

Zurich, 17 May 2018 - The UBS Art Collection presents 54 works by Ed Ruscha, one of the most iconic contemporary artists, at the esteemed Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Humlebæk, Denmark. This group of paintings, works on paper, and prints was assembled over the course of decades starting in the 1960s, a moment that marked both the genesis of the collection and the beginnings of the artist's career. This is the first time that the works will be exhibited together in one place to the public.

Ruscha's oeuvre is not easily confined to a category. Affiliated with Pop Art, Ruscha employs everyday objects such as comics or consumer products. Gasoline stations, a signature subject of the L.A. based artist, are referenced in several works. Another highlight will be six variations of the famed 20th Century Fox movie studio logo that the artist could see from his studio in East Hollywood. Ruscha's more conceptual works depicting playful single words and phrases, which are telling of his background in the advertising industry, feature prominently in the exhibition.

Mary Rozell, Global Head of the UBS Art Collection states: "Ed Ruscha is among America's most recognized and influential living artists. The UBS Art Collection is fortunate to have a significant body of works by Ruscha, a concentration unsurpassed by that of any other artist and one that greatly enhances its distinctive character. In retrospect, Ruscha's work is not without a certain nostalgia, for the pre-digital age of ubiquitous signage, the seduction of nascent Hollywood and vanishing totems of the American lifestyle. It is hard to imagine a more inviting venue to debut this presentation than the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, which is one of the museum world's true gems, known internationally for its focused and intelligent exhibitions, and graced with a spectacular setting."

Anders Kold, Curator and Head of Acquisitions at the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art and curator of the exhibition, adds: "Through the generosity of the UBS Art Collection we have gained access to a splendid panorama of Ed Ruscha's works. Some fifty works on paper enable us to examine the most well-known motifs and conceptual proposals carried out over almost sixty years. The quality of the works is stunning and runs into all corners of what an artist can pursue on paper - and in this way an ideal contribution to the ongoing Louisiana On Paper series."

The UBS Art Collection is at the core of UBS's commitment to contemporary art and is widely recognized as one of the most important corporate collections with more than 30,000 works including paintings, photographs, drawings, prints and sculptures by artists from more than 70 countries. Recent acquisitions include works by Derrick Adams, Etel Adnan, Ding Yi, Sam Gilliam, Sheila Hicks, Carrie Moyer, Catherine Opie, Trevor Paglen, and Shahzia Sikander.

Hatje Cantz is publishing a companion catalogue, which includes a foreword by Louisiana Museum of Modern Art Director Poul Erik Tøjner and KODE Art Museums and Composer Homes Director Petter Snare, a preface by Chair of the UBS Art Board Ulrich Körner and Mary Rozell, and texts by Mary Rozell, artist George Condo and Anders Kold.

UBS has been a proud sponsor of programs and exhibitions at the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art since 2014 and has contributed to other major exhibitions of works from the collection, such as Louisiana on Paper: Lucian Freud in 2015. As one of the world's most renowned museums, Louisiana offers a unique interaction between art, architecture and nature, and an acclaimed program of exhibitions.

ED RUSCHA - VERY

Works from the UBS Art Collection

Louisiana Museum of Modern Art

Gl Strandvej 13, 3050 Humlebæk, Denmark

www.louisiana.dk (http://www.louisiana.dk/)

Dates

Opening Hours

Tuesday to Friday 11:00 - 22:00

Saturday to Sunday 11:00 - 18:00

Closed on Mondays

Special Opening Hours: Open on 21 May, 11:00 - 18:00

Catalogue

Ed Ruscha Very: Works from the UBS Art Collection

Hatje Cantz

Foreword by Poul Erik Tøjner and Petter Snare

Preface by Ulrich Körner and Mary Rozell

Text(s) by Mary Rozell, George Condo and Anders Kold

Notes to editors:

About the UBS Art Collection

UBS has been an active contemporary art collector since the 1960s, a practice driven by the company's long-held belief that the art of today provides inspiration and challenge while encouraging the innovative thinking that has shaped UBS's corporate culture over the last half century.

Today the UBS Art Collection is considered one of the largest and most important corporate collections of contemporary art in the world. Comprised of various individual art collections with unique attributes that have been integrated over time through a series of mergers and acquisitions - notably between Union Bank of Switzerland, Swiss Bank Corporation and PaineWebber Inc. The vast majority of these works are displayed in more than 700 UBS offices around the world, serving as an inspiration for employees and a platform for dialogue with clients and the public.

UBS takes a dynamic approach to the Collection, continuing to evolve and grow through acquisitions of works from around the world in accordance with the geographical reach of its business. UBS also actively supports artists and galleries and actively lends works to major art museums and cultural institutions for public exhibitions.

UBS and Contemporary Art

In addition to the UBS Art Collection, UBS has a long and substantial record of contemporary art patronage. The firm actively enables clients and audiences to participate in the international conversation about art and the global art market through its global lead partnership with Art Basel and the firm's collaboration with the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum on the Guggenheim UBS MAP Global Art Initiative. These activities are complemented by partnerships with fine art institutions including the Fondation Beyeler in Switzerland, Galleria d'Arte Moderna in Milan, the Nouveau Musée National de Monaco, the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Denmark, the Deichtorhallen in Hamburg, Museo del Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City and the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia. UBS provides its clients with insight into the art market and strategic guidance on managing art collections and legacy planning through the UBS Art Competence Center. The UBS Arts Forum convenes and connects exceptional people in the art world, providing thought leadership at the cutting edge of contemporary art. For more information about UBS's commitment to contemporary art, visit ubs.com/art (http://www.ubs.com/art).



