San Francisco and Tokyo, May 17, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Stripe, Inc. and JCB Co., Ltd. announced the signing of an MOU for a global partnership aiming for JCB brand acceptance at all internet merchants using the Stripe payment platform.Stripe provides multicurrency payment processing for tens of thousands of merchants worldwide, from startups to major corporations. Stripe officially launched in Japan in 2016, and has served a wide variety of online business. JCB, the only international payments brand based in Japan, has a global payment acceptance network to serve the over 110 million JCB cardmembers living in 24 countries and regions.The global partnership will enable JCB brand acceptance at merchants using the Stripe payment solution, in any local currency around the world. Stripe merchants will be able to access a wider range of consumers, and JCB cardmembers, in turn, will be able to purchase products and services from Stripe merchants."Our partnership with JCB will enable Stripe merchants in Japan to begin accepting payments from more than 110 million JCB cardmembers - and hundreds of thousands of Stripe businesses outside of Japan will also soon be able to accept payments from JCB customers," said Claire Hughes Johnson, COO of Stripe. "With less than 6% of commerce in Japan today online, there's an enormous opportunity to enable a whole new generation of online businesses in Japan and around the world."Kimihisa Imada, President of JCB International, the international operations subsidiary of JCB, remarked, "Signing the global partnership MOU with Stripe, which provides multicurrency online payment processing to merchants around the world, gives us a way to offer even more convenient payment to our JCB cardmembers worldwide. JCB is committed to providing more attractive products and services to our customers now and in the future".About StripeStripe is a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Businesses of every size - from new startups to public companies like Salesforce and Facebook - use Stripe's software to accept online payments and run technically sophisticated financial operations in more than 100 countries. More than 50% of Americans made a purchase using Stripe in the past year. Headquartered in San Francisco, with nine global offices in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia, Stripe helps new companies get started and grow their revenue, and established businesses accelerate into new markets and launch new business models. Over the long term, Stripe aims to increase the GDP of the internet.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/