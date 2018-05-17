Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Worth $34.88 Billion By 2022: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market size is projected to reach USD 34.88 billion by 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for lightweight automotive parts is likely to be a major factor driving market growth over the forecast period. Increasing use of the product in consumer goods, appliances, automotive ancillaries, and construction owing to light weight and high strength is also likely to contribute to market growth.

One of the major reasons behind increasing demand for lightweight automotive materials is need to reduce CO 2 emissions. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), greenhouse gas emissions are expected to reach 3.1 metric gigatons by 2020. This is likely to propel demand for lightweight parts in the automotive industry, which in turn, is estimated to drive demand for the product over the forecast period.

Growing product demand in the automotive sector in various countries including South Korea, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia is likely to fuel market growth over the forecast period. High sales of commercial cars, passenger cars, and motorcycles are expected to promote industry expansion in the near future.

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) is widely used in automotive interior components such as trims, center console, interior grills, headliners, and exterior and interior mirrors. The growing automotive industry is likely to have a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period.

China accounted for a major revenue share in the global market owing to increase in vehicle production in the country. It is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% in terms of revenue over the forecast period

accounted for a major revenue share in the global market owing to increase in vehicle production in the country. It is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% in terms of revenue over the forecast period Rest of Asia is likely to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% in terms of revenue from 2015 to 2022 owing to increasing construction activities in emerging economies in the region

is likely to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% in terms of revenue from 2015 to 2022 owing to increasing construction activities in emerging economies in the region Demand for the product is likely to witness a CAGR of 5.7% in terms of volume in the electrical and electronics application. The product is widely used in this sector due to its insulation property

The construction segment is likely to witness a CAGR of 7.9% in terms of volume over the forecast period owing to increasing construction activities across the globe

LG Chemical, Styrolution, and Chi Mei Corporation were the major players in the market in 2014.

Grand View Research has segmented the global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market on the basis of application and region:

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Application Outlook (Volume Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

Appliances

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Construction

Electrical And Electronics

Others

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Regional Outlook (Volume Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany Italy China

Rest of Asia Pacific Japan India South Korea Taiwan

Rest of The World

