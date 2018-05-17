Updated Clinical Data Will Be Presented at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO)

Alexo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies to block the CD47 checkpoint mechanism, today announced it has initiated ALX148 combination dosing with targeted antibody therapies in its Phase 1 clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma. The Company will present updated data on ALX148 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL.

Poster Presentation Information

Title: A Phase 1 Study of ALX148, a CD47 Blocker, Alone and in Combination with Established Anti-Cancer Antibodies in Patients with Advanced Malignancy and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Session Name: Developmental Therapeutics-Immunotherapy

Session Date: June 04, 2018

Presentation Time: 8:00am 11:30am CT

Abstract Number: 3068

"The initiation of ALX148 combination cohorts marks the next important milestone in Alexo's development," said Sophia Randolph M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Alexo Therapeutics. "ALX148 is designed to enhance the efficacy of antibody-based therapies, while avoiding the dose-limiting toxicities that have been seen with other CD47-targeted approaches in the clinic. ALX148 is generally well tolerated in patients with advanced tumors and exhibits favorable pharmacokinetics and CD47 target occupancy at doses evaluated. No maximum tolerated dose of ALX148 was reached. With broad therapeutic potential across many types of cancer, we are eager to now be evaluating ALX148 in combination with select anti-cancer therapeutic antibodies."

The ALX148 Phase 1 clinical trial is a two-part study that evaluates the safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of ALX148. Enrollment to the single-agent dose escalation phase is complete and the combination therapy portion in which ALX148 is administered with approved anti-cancer antibodies is ongoing. Clinical data will be presented at the ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting. For more information about the Phase 1 study, please visit clinicaltrials.gov, identifier number NCT03013218.

About ALX148

ALX148 is a fusion protein comprised of an engineered high affinity CD47 binding domain of SIRPa linked to an inactive Fc region of human immunoglobulin. ALX148 potently and specifically binds CD47 and blocks its interaction with SIRPa, thus inhibiting a key immune checkpoint mechanism exploited by cancer cells. In preclinical studies, ALX148 bridges innate and adaptive immunity to enhance anti-tumor response in combination with targeted anti-cancer antibodies and checkpoint inhibitors with no adverse effect on CD47-expressing normal blood cells. ALX148 is currently being investigated in a phase 1 study in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and targeted anti-cancer antibodies (NCT03013218).

About Alexo Therapeutics

Alexo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint mechanism, which is exploited by cancer cells to evade the immune system. Our lead candidate, ALX148, is a fusion protein comprised of an engineered high affinity CD47 binding domain of SIRPa linked to an inactive Fc region of human immunoglobulin. ALX148 is designed to enhance the efficacy of antibody-based therapies and is in clinical development for a broad range of tumor types. www.alexotherapeutics.com

